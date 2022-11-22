Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 22, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, PBR, BABA, IQ, NIO, QQQ, SOFI, BBY, XPEV, CCL

November 22, 2022 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 36.54 to 11,589.99. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,311,778 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.15 at $21.33, with 4,632,893 shares traded. This represents a 30.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.32 at $46.92, with 2,249,882 shares traded. This represents a 66.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.47 at $170.34, with 1,794,891 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -0.3244 at $9.78, with 1,707,437 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 69.86% of the target price of $14.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.6744 at $76.26, with 1,059,137 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.16 at $3.00, with 895,085 shares traded.IQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/23/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.01 per share, which represents a -34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.07 at $9.95, with 687,765 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.76 at $282.65, with 658,012 shares traded. This represents a 11.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.02 at $4.89, with 538,506 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.09. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) is +5.89 at $76.72, with 455,207 shares traded. BBY's current last sale is 99.64% of the target price of $77.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.1 at $7.22, with 423,980 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 33.12% of the target price of $21.8.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.05 at $9.37, with 301,711 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 93.7% of the target price of $10.

