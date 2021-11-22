Pre-Market
ASTR

Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 22, 2021 : ASTR, VG, OBSV, LCID, AFMD, PROG, NIO, EDU, F, TAL, IONQ, RLX

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 82.75 to 16,656.09. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 74,184,685 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR) is +2.69 at $12.22, with 6,301,453 shares traded. ASTR's current last sale is 111.09% of the target price of $11.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is +4.22 at $20.59, with 3,895,223 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VG is 17.464993; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) is +0.15 at $2.47, with 3,565,355 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OBSV is in the "strong buy range".

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -1.96 at $53.25, with 2,542,846 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is +0.72 at $7.45, with 2,479,942 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AFMD is in the "strong buy range".

Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is +0.03 at $4.92, with 2,268,726 shares traded. PROG's current last sale is 246% of the target price of $2.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.63 at $40.29, with 942,577 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.03 at $2.22, with 907,222 shares traded.EDU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/23/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2021.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.12 at $19.27, with 528,412 shares traded. F's current last sale is 113.35% of the target price of $17.

TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.15 at $5.01, with 519,357 shares traded.TAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a 2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.11 at $26.90, with 506,362 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "strong buy range".

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.2 at $4.70, with 458,837 shares traded. RLX's current last sale is 23.5% of the target price of $20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASTR VG OBSV LCID AFMD PROG NIO EDU F TAL IONQ RL
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular