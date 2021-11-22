Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 22, 2021 : ASTR, VG, OBSV, LCID, AFMD, PROG, NIO, EDU, F, TAL, IONQ, RLX
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 82.75 to 16,656.09. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 74,184,685 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR) is +2.69 at $12.22, with 6,301,453 shares traded. ASTR's current last sale is 111.09% of the target price of $11.
Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is +4.22 at $20.59, with 3,895,223 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VG is 17.464993; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
ObsEva SA (OBSV) is +0.15 at $2.47, with 3,565,355 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OBSV is in the "strong buy range".
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -1.96 at $53.25, with 2,542,846 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".
Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is +0.72 at $7.45, with 2,479,942 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AFMD is in the "strong buy range".
Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is +0.03 at $4.92, with 2,268,726 shares traded. PROG's current last sale is 246% of the target price of $2.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.63 at $40.29, with 942,577 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.03 at $2.22, with 907,222 shares traded.EDU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/23/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2021.
Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.12 at $19.27, with 528,412 shares traded. F's current last sale is 113.35% of the target price of $17.
TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.15 at $5.01, with 519,357 shares traded.TAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a 2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.11 at $26.90, with 506,362 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "strong buy range".
RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.2 at $4.70, with 458,837 shares traded. RLX's current last sale is 23.5% of the target price of $20.
