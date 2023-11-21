Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 21, 2023 : CSX, SBSW, ANGH, SQQQ, TQQQ, CNTB, WFC, TSLA, PLTR, TJX, NIO, VALE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -69.41 to 15,957.65. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,812,383 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



CSX Corporation (CSX) is -0.06 at $32.00, with 4,090,664 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is -1.22 at $3.98, with 4,061,511 shares traded. SBSW's current last sale is 58.96% of the target price of $6.75.



Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is +0.55 at $2.13, with 3,171,476 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.15 at $15.85, with 3,015,973 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.42 at $44.28, with 1,901,219 shares traded. This represents a 175.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) is +0.18 at $2.24, with 1,868,180 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNTB is in the "strong buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.15 at $42.64, with 1,498,915 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.08 at $236.68, with 1,197,719 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 94.67% of the target price of $250.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.31 at $21.03, with 1,174,124 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is +0.3 at $89.84, with 719,405 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TJX is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $7.74, with 695,578 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/23/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.43 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.24 at $15.89, with 521,800 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VALE is in the "buy range".

