Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 20, 2023 : MSFT, MNOV, SQQQ, TQQQ, NIO, AMZN, PLTR, TSLA, CNHI, BABA, CHPT, BMY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 16.78 to 15,854.77. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,405,484 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +2.15 at $372.00, with 4,524,451 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 13 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.75. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) is +0.33 at $2.11, with 2,413,231 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MNOV is 14.354211; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.01 at $16.29, with 2,381,743 shares traded. This represents a 1.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.03 at $43.13, with 1,954,432 shares traded. This represents a 167.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.27 at $7.66, with 1,838,019 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/23/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.43 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.22 at $145.40, with 1,583,319 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.27 at $20.76, with 1,487,583 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.58 at $234.88, with 1,098,643 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 93.95% of the target price of $250.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is unchanged at $10.34, with 1,009,592 shares traded. CNHI's current last sale is 68.68% of the target price of $15.055.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.63 at $76.97, with 725,959 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is -0.01 at $2.01, with 605,413 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -2.34 at $48.50, with 512,519 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 80.83% of the target price of $60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.