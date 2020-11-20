Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 20, 2020 : LGVW, NIO, YSG, FCEL, CCL, AAL, PFE, PLTR, AMRN, LI, KNDI, NUAN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 12.73 to 11,998.16. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,571,048 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) is +0.79 at $10.65, with 2,328,572 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.01 at $48.46, with 1,979,060 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 161.53% of the target price of $30.



Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is +1.9 at $20.30, with 1,723,840 shares traded.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.03 at $5.39, with 1,570,458 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 239.56% of the target price of $2.25.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.1 at $18.09, with 1,322,167 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 120.6% of the target price of $15.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.04 at $12.83, with 1,315,140 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 128.3% of the target price of $10.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.69 at $36.88, with 1,292,252 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 87.81% of the target price of $42.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.24 at $19.22, with 1,169,488 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 132.55% of the target price of $14.5.



Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is +0.6 at $5.14, with 1,021,746 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMRN is in the "buy range".



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +0.61 at $37.35, with 799,492 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 143.65% of the target price of $26.



Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) is -0.02 at $14.39, with 760,427 shares traded. KNDI's current last sale is 119.92% of the target price of $12.



Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) is -0.31 at $39.40, with 539,877 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

