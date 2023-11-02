Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 2, 2023 : PLTR, SQQQ, CLLS, TQQQ, TSLA, SHOP, TLT, TSLL, NIO, IONQ, F, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 188.63 to 14,853.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 66,426,109 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +2.08 at $17.00, with 7,629,475 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Markets Opens



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.6601 at $19.91, with 6,211,655 shares traded. This represents a 21.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) is +0.45 at $3.09, with 5,588,472 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLLS is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.15 at $35.62, with 3,846,504 shares traded. This represents a 121.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +7.43 at $213.09, with 2,152,655 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 85.24% of the target price of $250.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is +8.01 at $56.80, with 1,713,567 shares traded. SHOP's current last sale is 87.38% of the target price of $65.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +1.04 at $86.14, with 1,193,747 shares traded. This represents a 4.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.61 at $11.96, with 1,147,361 shares traded. This represents a 157.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.17 at $7.62, with 966,082 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.43 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.69 at $10.91, with 580,440 shares traded.IONQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/8/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.13 per share, which represents a -12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.14 at $10.05, with 533,151 shares traded. F's current last sale is 71.79% of the target price of $14.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.93 at $83.41, with 486,569 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

