Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 2, 2022 : TQQQ, ZING, SQQQ, AMZN, XPEV, AMD, LI, NIO, EW, BABA, TUP, CVS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -6.75 to 11,282.2. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,938,571 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.02 at $20.28, with 4,852,637 shares traded. This represents a 24.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (ZING) is +0.13 at $10.11, with 2,866,114 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.04 at $53.53, with 2,248,945 shares traded. This represents a 90.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.21 at $97.00, with 2,003,509 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.19 at $6.60, with 1,629,801 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 23.68% of the target price of $27.87.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +3.24 at $62.90, with 1,476,526 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +1.04 at $15.60, with 1,125,993 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 40.52% of the target price of $38.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is unchanged at $9.71, with 1,005,217 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 31.02% of the target price of $31.3.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is +0.0015 at $72.59, with 621,336 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EW is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.75 at $67.61, with 410,676 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is -2.2999 at $5.43, with 268,846 shares traded. TUP's current last sale is 60.33% of the target price of $9.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +0.76 at $95.38, with 205,978 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: CVS Impresses at Investor Day; Shares Reach New All-Time High

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.