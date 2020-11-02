Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 2, 2020 : NIO, DBVT, ANPC, AAPL, SQQQ, DNKN, XPEV, QQQ, CCL, GE, NCLH, TWTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 88.07 to 11,141.02. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,995,774 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +3.57 at $34.15, with 7,927,778 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 113.83% of the target price of $30.



DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is +1.22 at $2.65, with 6,079,187 shares traded. DBVT's current last sale is 33.13% of the target price of $8.



AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) is +0.9625 at $4.17, with 2,319,658 shares traded. ANPC's current last sale is 59.57% of the target price of $7.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.5 at $109.36, with 1,355,373 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.4. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.6 at $24.43, with 1,278,202 shares traded. This represents a 28.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) is +6.17 at $105.88, with 1,050,642 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. DNKN's current last sale is 123.12% of the target price of $86.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.95 at $21.33, with 798,981 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.43 at $271.81, with 788,661 shares traded. This represents a 64.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.1298 at $13.58, with 675,725 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 87.61% of the target price of $15.5.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.08 at $7.50, with 660,700 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -0.38 at $16.25, with 558,185 shares traded.NCLH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.24 per share, which represents a 223 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.22 at $41.14, with 516,677 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 102.85% of the target price of $40.

