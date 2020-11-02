Pre-Market
NIO

Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 2, 2020 : NIO, DBVT, ANPC, AAPL, SQQQ, DNKN, XPEV, QQQ, CCL, GE, NCLH, TWTR

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 88.07 to 11,141.02. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,995,774 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +3.57 at $34.15, with 7,927,778 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 113.83% of the target price of $30.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is +1.22 at $2.65, with 6,079,187 shares traded. DBVT's current last sale is 33.13% of the target price of $8.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) is +0.9625 at $4.17, with 2,319,658 shares traded. ANPC's current last sale is 59.57% of the target price of $7.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.5 at $109.36, with 1,355,373 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.4. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.6 at $24.43, with 1,278,202 shares traded. This represents a 28.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) is +6.17 at $105.88, with 1,050,642 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. DNKN's current last sale is 123.12% of the target price of $86.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.95 at $21.33, with 798,981 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "strong buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.43 at $271.81, with 788,661 shares traded. This represents a 64.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.1298 at $13.58, with 675,725 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 87.61% of the target price of $15.5.

General Electric Company (GE) is +0.08 at $7.50, with 660,700 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -0.38 at $16.25, with 558,185 shares traded.NCLH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.24 per share, which represents a 223 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.22 at $41.14, with 516,677 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 102.85% of the target price of $40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NIO DBVT ANPC AAPL SQQQ DNKN XPEV QQQ CCL GE NCLH

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular