Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 19, 2021 : TUSK, SQQQ, UWMC, LCID, INTC, AAPL, PROG, F, CCL, VALE, PFE, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 59.45 to 16,542.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 74,184,685 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) is +0.47 at $2.68, with 4,913,698 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TUSK is 13.891227; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $5.92, with 3,680,435 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is +1.19 at $6.71, with 2,712,172 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.49 at $46.56, with 2,275,092 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.24 at $49.92, with 2,114,736 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 90.76% of the target price of $55.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.87 at $157.00, with 1,225,647 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is -0.23 at $4.07, with 1,068,842 shares traded. PROG's current last sale is 203.5% of the target price of $2.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.28 at $19.28, with 1,060,475 shares traded. F's current last sale is 113.41% of the target price of $17.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.68 at $20.27, with 923,644 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 81.08% of the target price of $25.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.19 at $11.46, with 699,485 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.94 at $52.35, with 664,388 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 113.8% of the target price of $46.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.44 at $29.40, with 632,788 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "strong buy range".

