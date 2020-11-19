Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 19, 2020 : FENG, FCEL, M, NIO, DNK, TSLA, YY, KNDI, GSK, AAL, FUTU, COTY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -12.05 to 11,882.66. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,401,586 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) is +0.93 at $2.47, with 5,960,884 shares traded.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.13 at $5.23, with 5,144,288 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Macy's Inc (M) is -0.44 at $8.55, with 4,160,355 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Macy’s, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.39 at $45.45, with 2,606,588 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 151.5% of the target price of $30.



Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) is -0.22 at $4.35, with 2,448,433 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +8.6499 at $495.29, with 1,543,658 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.6. TSLA's current last sale is 127.16% of the target price of $389.5.



JOYY Inc. (YY) is +10.85 at $84.51, with 1,319,976 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for YY is in the "strong buy range".



Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) is +1.57 at $12.91, with 1,293,995 shares traded. KNDI's current last sale is 107.58% of the target price of $12.



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is +0.76 at $37.33, with 1,237,277 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 77.77% of the target price of $48.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.13 at $12.87, with 1,180,013 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 128.7% of the target price of $10.



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +3.8 at $46.80, with 1,024,223 shares traded.



Coty Inc. (COTY) is +0.62 at $5.92, with 920,128 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.11. COTY's current last sale is 118.4% of the target price of $5.

