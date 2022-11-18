Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 18, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, ZEN, JD, VIV, MSFT, UCL, PRVB, GM, BABA, BBD, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 103.77 to 11,780.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,946,810 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.67 at $22.53, with 6,728,337 shares traded. This represents a 38.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.41 at $44.38, with 3,910,987 shares traded. This represents a 57.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) is +1.33 at $77.43, with 2,084,800 shares traded. ZEN's current last sale is 99.91% of the target price of $77.5.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +1.5875 at $59.11, with 1,465,330 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is +0.2 at $7.38, with 1,276,040 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +2.01 at $243.69, with 976,311 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) is +0.44 at $2.68, with 961,223 shares traded. UCL's current last sale is 45.58% of the target price of $5.88.



Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) is -0.49 at $7.75, with 894,295 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PRVB is in the "strong buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.48 at $39.12, with 893,236 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 78.24% of the target price of $50.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.15 at $82.11, with 836,489 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is +0.07 at $2.93, with 689,497 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.02 at $7.98, with 561,827 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 31.92% of the target price of $25.

