Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 18, 2021 : SEV, CLOV, LCID, DRNA, RAAS, PROG, M, BABA, NVDA, VIPS, IONQ, MT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 103.35 to 16,411.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 74,184,685 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is +5.5 at $43.70, with 5,422,778 shares traded.



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is -0.68 at $5.75, with 4,877,027 shares traded. CLOV's current last sale is 60.53% of the target price of $9.5.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -3.24 at $49.31, with 4,811,246 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".



Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) is +16.64 at $37.92, with 4,606,155 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DRNA is 10.097384; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) is +0.67 at $4.88, with 3,855,482 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RAAS is in the "strong buy range".



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is -0.12 at $4.76, with 2,829,079 shares traded. PROG's current last sale is 238% of the target price of $2.



Macy's Inc (M) is +3.14 at $33.98, with 2,706,495 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.35. M's current last sale is 109.61% of the target price of $31.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -9.88 at $151.70, with 2,228,123 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +24.39 at $317.00, with 2,059,116 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is -1.08 at $11.15, with 844,620 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.3 at $32.30, with 733,738 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ArcelorMittal (MT) is +0.86 at $31.00, with 717,614 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.