Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 18, 2020 : NIO, CCL, DNK, NCLH, PFE, AAL, BA, TSLA, FCEL, LI, AAPL, GDRX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 16.13 to 11,993.62. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,380,781 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.49 at $46.10, with 7,413,218 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 153.67% of the target price of $30.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.61 at $17.44, with 3,769,163 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 116.27% of the target price of $15.



Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) is +0.87 at $3.27, with 3,657,721 shares traded.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -1.32 at $20.74, with 3,171,795 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 115.22% of the target price of $18.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.99 at $37.03, with 2,917,223 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 88.17% of the target price of $42.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.23 at $12.93, with 2,821,340 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 129.3% of the target price of $10.



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is +14.1001 at $224.15, with 2,704,339 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.14. BA's current last sale is 128.09% of the target price of $175.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +8.13 at $449.74, with 961,279 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.6. TSLA's current last sale is 115.47% of the target price of $389.5.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.08 at $4.20, with 940,794 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +0.34 at $35.39, with 906,202 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 136.12% of the target price of $26.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.38 at $119.01, with 879,530 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) is -2.28 at $33.93, with 676,216 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.