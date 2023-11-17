Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 17, 2023 : ABCM, CHPT, SQQQ, CAUD, BABA, TSLA, TQQQ, SOFI, CVS, NIO, PLTR, GPS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -6.68 to 15,826.49. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 47,843,998 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Abcam plc (ABCM) is +0.83 at $23.90, with 24,089,464 shares traded. ABCM's current last sale is 99.58% of the target price of $24.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is -0.9692 at $2.16, with 3,933,638 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHPT is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.055 at $16.22, with 2,721,720 shares traded. This represents a 1.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Collective Audience, Inc. (CAUD) is +0.25 at $2.01, with 2,310,226 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.51 at $76.60, with 1,737,047 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.86 at $234.45, with 1,392,985 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 93.78% of the target price of $250.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.17 at $43.30, with 1,259,777 shares traded. This represents a 168.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.14 at $6.85, with 863,289 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0. SOFI's current last sale is 76.11% of the target price of $9.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +0.17 at $68.42, with 693,542 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.18. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.01 at $7.41, with 608,873 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/23/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.43 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.18 at $19.95, with 511,005 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 124.69% of the target price of $16.



Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) is +2.53 at $16.20, with 505,835 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. GPS's current last sale is 140.87% of the target price of $11.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.