Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 17, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, BABA, NIO, XPEV, M, QQQ, NVDA, TSLA, CCL, AMZN, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -144.82 to 11,554.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 64,840,603 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.81 at $21.22, with 7,713,388 shares traded. This represents a 30.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.66 at $47.11, with 5,455,524 shares traded. This represents a 67.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.98 at $77.18, with 2,512,367 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.17 at $10.36, with 1,405,370 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 51.8% of the target price of $20.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.0801 at $8.11, with 1,396,357 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 32.44% of the target price of $25.



Macy's Inc (M) is +1.21 at $20.92, with 1,387,007 shares traded. M's current last sale is 83.68% of the target price of $25.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.35 at $282.09, with 1,323,094 shares traded. This represents a 10.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.4 at $157.70, with 1,183,379 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.52 at $183.40, with 1,092,947 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. TSLA's current last sale is 59.55% of the target price of $308.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.31 at $9.32, with 796,118 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 93.2% of the target price of $10.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -1.24 at $95.88, with 743,696 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.17 at $13.73, with 510,019 shares traded. F's current last sale is 91.53% of the target price of $15.

