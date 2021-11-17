Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 17, 2021 : LCID, PROG, GOEV, RIVN, WBA, KR, NRDY, EDU, GILD, KO, IONQ, DIS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 10.11 to 16,319.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 74,184,685 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.9 at $56.42, with 17,367,268 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is +0.97 at $5.81, with 15,760,681 shares traded. PROG's current last sale is 290.5% of the target price of $2.



Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is +1.42 at $11.87, with 8,421,896 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GOEV is 15.509111; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -15.31 at $156.70, with 4,037,179 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is -0.01 at $48.56, with 4,019,267 shares traded. WBA's current last sale is 88.29% of the target price of $55.



Kroger Company (The) (KR) is +0.06 at $41.75, with 2,956,579 shares traded. KR's current last sale is 103.09% of the target price of $40.5.



Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) is +0.01 at $6.30, with 1,804,788 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.08 at $2.23, with 1,749,220 shares traded.EDU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/23/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2021.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $66.89, with 1,526,316 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.46. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GILD is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.04 at $56.18, with 1,500,208 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. KO's current last sale is 93.63% of the target price of $60.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.67 at $25.71, with 1,345,169 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.03 at $158.80, with 1,291,143 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.