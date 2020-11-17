Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 17, 2020 : NIO, FCEL, TSLA, BP, LI, AAL, WBA, CVS, XPEV, CCL, WMT, DKNG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 25.87 to 12,039.25. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,113,180 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.46 at $47.04, with 5,054,140 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Direxion Launches Moonshot ETF



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.635 at $4.38, with 4,629,694 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +52.1672 at $460.26, with 2,193,775 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.6. TSLA's current last sale is 118.17% of the target price of $389.5.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.18 at $19.58, with 2,120,711 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 76.78% of the target price of $25.5.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +1.6 at $37.15, with 2,104,145 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 142.88% of the target price of $26.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.27 at $12.52, with 1,286,160 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 125.2% of the target price of $10.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is -4.5002 at $39.60, with 1,241,026 shares traded. WBA's current last sale is 99% of the target price of $40.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -5.73 at $67.74, with 1,124,739 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +2.17 at $46.27, with 1,011,933 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "strong buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.45 at $17.12, with 875,904 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 114.13% of the target price of $15.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -1.15 at $151.29, with 798,222 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.19. Business Wire Reports: Walmart U.S. Q3 comp sales grew 6.4% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 79%



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is +1.5 at $44.23, with 558,391 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DKNG is in the "buy range".

