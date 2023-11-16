Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 16, 2023 : BABA, SQQQ, M, WMT, TSLA, TQQQ, NEE, NIO, CSCO, BAC, CFLT, JD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -36.8 to 15,780.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,830,153 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -7.2 at $79.87, with 6,160,034 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.17 at $16.47, with 3,037,351 shares traded. This represents a 2.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Macy's Inc (M) is +0.941 at $13.55, with 2,399,653 shares traded. M's current last sale is 96.79% of the target price of $14.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -11.34 at $158.44, with 2,289,463 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. Smarter Analyst Reports: Walmart Enters Premier Beauty Collaboration with Space NK



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -4.19 at $238.65, with 1,597,480 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 95.46% of the target price of $250.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.45 at $42.61, with 1,534,928 shares traded. This represents a 164.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is +0.09 at $57.09, with 1,184,031 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.33 at $7.61, with 1,161,179 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.77% of the target price of $11.75.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -5.48 at $47.80, with 959,138 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 82.41% of the target price of $58.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.17 at $29.45, with 938,247 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. BAC's current last sale is 86.62% of the target price of $34.



Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) is -0.06 at $19.85, with 866,619 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CFLT is 7.805802; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is -1.62 at $26.97, with 819,474 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".

