Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 16, 2022 : VTRS, CCL, TQQQ, GRAB, SQQQ, TGT, DWAC, BABA, AMZN, NIO, ZIM, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -42.29 to 11,828.86. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,898,519 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $11.32, with 10,086,456 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 87.08% of the target price of $13.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -1.47 at $9.69, with 7,525,323 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 104.76% of the target price of $9.25.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.08 at $22.88, with 4,797,152 shares traded. This represents a 40.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.47 at $3.60, with 4,565,837 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GRAB is 10.542182; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.2 at $43.87, with 2,476,276 shares traded. This represents a 55.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Target Corporation (TGT) is -26.08 at $152.90, with 1,949,010 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.15. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TGT is in the "buy range".



Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is +0.86 at $26.23, with 1,310,291 shares traded.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.99 at $81.29, with 1,077,953 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.37 per share, which represents a 129 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -1.17 at $97.77, with 970,973 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.28 at $11.23, with 878,239 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 43.53% of the target price of $25.8.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is +1.41 at $27.78, with 716,420 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 102.89% of the target price of $27.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.26 at $8.76, with 671,363 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 35.04% of the target price of $25.

