Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 16, 2021 : LCID, PROG, RIVN, KZR, PTON, BBD, SOFI, ITUB, EDU, UBER, WMT, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 6.95 to 16,196.07. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,988,995 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +3.87 at $48.75, with 4,129,180 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is +0.5 at $3.97, with 3,937,772 shares traded. PROG's current last sale is 198.5% of the target price of $2.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +15.42 at $164.78, with 2,986,644 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) is +3.87 at $12.28, with 2,626,764 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for KZR is 8.012818; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is -0.21 at $47.28, with 2,572,858 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.16. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is +0.04 at $3.86, with 1,509,194 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.72 at $22.20, with 1,454,381 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "strong buy range".



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is +0.05 at $4.24, with 1,392,568 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.05 at $2.18, with 956,526 shares traded. EDU's current last sale is 62.29% of the target price of $3.5.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +1.78 at $45.39, with 784,169 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.04 at $146.87, with 669,091 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.18 at $20.00, with 449,476 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "strong buy range".

