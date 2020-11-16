Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 16, 2020 : NIO, CCL, AAL, MRNA, AMC, LI, TCO, PLTR, JD, GE, INO, SQQQ
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -30.78 to 11,907.06. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 55,412,906 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.86 at $42.70, with 10,293,274 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/17/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.17 per share, which represents a -33 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +1.65 at $17.66, with 9,565,953 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 117.73% of the target price of $15.
American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.71 at $12.95, with 8,739,290 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 129.5% of the target price of $10.
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is +11.52 at $100.91, with 6,952,046 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRNA is in the "buy range".
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.51 at $3.48, with 3,997,345 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 99.43% of the target price of $3.5.
Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +1.2 at $32.40, with 3,339,042 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 124.62% of the target price of $26.
Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) is +3.27 at $42.75, with 2,670,904 shares traded. TCO's current last sale is 122.14% of the target price of $35.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.07 at $16.87, with 2,177,992 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 116.34% of the target price of $14.5.
JD.com, Inc. (JD) is -1.77 at $90.31, with 2,107,985 shares traded. Reuters Reports: China's JD.com beats estimates on online sales boom
General Electric Company (GE) is +0.39 at $9.64, with 1,976,817 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is +1.6 at $12.82, with 1,713,202 shares traded. INO's current last sale is 122.1% of the target price of $10.5.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.13 at $19.52, with 1,460,379 shares traded. This represents a 8.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.
