Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 15, 2023 : KNTE, SQQQ, OLK, TQQQ, NEM, SLDB, TSLA, TGT, PLTR, NIO, BABA, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 71.58 to 15,884.05. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,355,800 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) is +0.49 at $2.06, with 5,876,421 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for KNTE is 12.157321; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.37 at $15.97, with 5,448,077 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) is +0.92 at $25.75, with 3,319,506 shares traded.OLK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/16/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.08 per share, which represents a -1 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.01 at $43.95, with 3,144,537 shares traded. This represents a 172.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is +0.3899 at $36.48, with 2,787,948 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEM is in the "buy range".



Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is +0.55 at $2.68, with 2,670,314 shares traded. SLDB's current last sale is 41.23% of the target price of $6.5.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +5.2172 at $242.63, with 2,211,427 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.05% of the target price of $250.



Target Corporation (TGT) is +15.1 at $125.89, with 1,812,779 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Target Gains 10% on Outstanding Q4 Results & Positive Outlook



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.29 at $20.23, with 1,163,490 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 126.44% of the target price of $16.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.13 at $7.71, with 994,120 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/16/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.43 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.89 at $86.76, with 671,243 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/16/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.86 per share, which represents a 150 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.1 at $16.90, with 650,077 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: XPeng Reveals Innovative Products with Future Prospects

