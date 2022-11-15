Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 15, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, QH, AMZN, BABA, XPEV, NIO, WMT, SE, TSM, QQQ, AMAT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 325.33 to 12,026.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,426,365 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.03 at $23.10, with 8,204,345 shares traded. This represents a 41.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.12 at $43.40, with 4,449,538 shares traded. This represents a 54.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Quhuo Limited (QH) is +0.83 at $2.30, with 2,745,164 shares traded.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +2.97 at $101.46, with 2,148,365 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +7.47 at $78.80, with 2,102,539 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.37 per share, which represents a 129 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.68 at $9.32, with 1,628,889 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 37.28% of the target price of $25.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.64 at $11.81, with 1,582,153 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 45.78% of the target price of $25.8.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +9.98 at $148.37, with 1,329,186 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.31. Smarter Analyst Reports: SEC Probes Tesla Over Solar Panel Defects Case



Sea Limited (SE) is +9.11 at $54.91, with 1,287,278 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SE is in the "buy range".



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +7.39 at $80.19, with 1,230,191 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +4.49 at $289.93, with 1,114,378 shares traded. This represents a 14.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is +2.26 at $109.87, with 968,057 shares traded.AMAT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.72 per share, which represents a 194 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

