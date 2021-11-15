Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 15, 2021 : SQQQ, CSPR, EYPT, TLRY, LCID, QQQ, RIVN, PLTR, EDU, PSFE, TAL, RLX
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 69.46 to 16,269.35. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,464,759 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $6.23, with 1,947,934 shares traded. This represents a 2.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) is +3.23 at $6.78, with 1,824,624 shares traded. CSPR's current last sale is 104.31% of the target price of $6.5.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) is +5.32 at $19.33, with 1,816,834 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for EYPT is 14.374955; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.5899 at $13.53, with 1,796,373 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 104.08% of the target price of $13.
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.7 at $43.23, with 1,277,884 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.97 at $396.67, with 949,866 shares traded. This represents a 37.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -2.42 at $127.53, with 883,005 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.2 at $23.03, with 648,596 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 100.13% of the target price of $23.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is -0.04 at $2.16, with 648,447 shares traded.EDU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/16/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2021.
Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is -0.0501 at $4.45, with 588,411 shares traded. PSFE's current last sale is 26.18% of the target price of $17.
TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.18 at $4.22, with 562,938 shares traded.TAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/18/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a 2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.29 at $5.27, with 541,046 shares traded.RLX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/19/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021.
