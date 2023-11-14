News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 14, 2023 : THRX, AAPL, PLTR, SQQQ, AMD, TSLA, TQQQ, BMY, SE, ONON, NIO, KO

November 14, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 239.61 to 15,722.4. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,805,643 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (THRX) is +0.8598 at $3.00, with 3,197,940 shares traded.THRX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/16/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.35 per share, which represents a -38 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.5 at $185.30, with 2,727,093 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.08 at $19.79, with 2,450,095 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.16 at $17.28, with 2,003,795 shares traded. This represents a 5.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.3 at $117.09, with 1,811,711 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.05 at $227.76, with 1,794,193 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.36 at $40.76, with 1,791,967 shares traded. This represents a 153.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.05 at $50.10, with 1,592,064 shares traded.

Sea Limited (SE) is -5.57 at $40.46, with 1,091,946 shares traded.

On Holding AG (ONON) is -1.61 at $24.95, with 1,005,077 shares traded.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $7.14, with 869,640 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/16/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.43 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.07 at $56.86, with 867,629 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8.

