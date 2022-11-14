Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 14, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, AMC, XPEV, NIO, BABA, TSLA, TLRY, AMD, AMZN, VALE, ITUB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -62.1 to 11,754.91. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,911,762 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.36 at $22.31, with 6,508,196 shares traded. This represents a 36.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.71 at $45.08, with 3,495,411 shares traded. This represents a 60.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.62 at $7.82, with 2,054,059 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 391% of the target price of $2.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.49 at $8.98, with 1,839,006 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 35.92% of the target price of $25.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.31 at $11.87, with 1,721,056 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 44.13% of the target price of $26.9.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.96 at $73.73, with 1,643,648 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.37 per share, which represents a 129 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.04 at $193.93, with 1,011,658 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. TSLA's current last sale is 61.31% of the target price of $316.333.



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.33 at $4.51, with 967,272 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 112.75% of the target price of $4.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +2.53 at $74.90, with 922,566 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -1.32 at $99.47, with 766,026 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.08 at $15.53, with 666,628 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 97.06% of the target price of $16.



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is +0.13 at $5.10, with 351,252 shares traded.ITUB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.16 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.