Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 13, 2023 : TSLA, SQQQ, TQQQ, BMY, CAUD, SCHW, META, TSLL, PLTR, NEM, NIO, APGB

November 13, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -44.18 to 15,484.94. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 53,916,854 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.7 at $217.35, with 3,038,144 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 86.94% of the target price of $250.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.09 at $17.37, with 2,686,368 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.23 at $40.54, with 1,826,780 shares traded.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.18 at $50.79, with 1,700,652 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 84.65% of the target price of $60.

Collective Audience, Inc. (CAUD) is +0.95 at $3.92, with 1,325,726 shares traded.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -0.12 at $54.29, with 1,266,253 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is -1.27 at $327.50, with 1,216,980 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.23 at $12.26, with 799,747 shares traded.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.02 at $19.65, with 635,721 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 122.81% of the target price of $16.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) is -0.01 at $34.19, with 518,507 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEM is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.08 at $7.32, with 443,964 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 62.3% of the target price of $11.75.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) is -0.11 at $10.58, with 400,000 shares traded.

