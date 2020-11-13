Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 13, 2020 : NIO, LI, XPEV, PLTR, DKNG, ACB, FSR, VIPS, AAL, SQQQ, AAPL, KNDI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 74.94 to 11,902.08. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,377,867 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +3.9201 at $52.22, with 11,312,394 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/17/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.17 per share, which represents a -33 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +7.96 at $39.74, with 10,943,553 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +3.27 at $48.00, with 5,285,254 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.22 at $14.36, with 2,603,720 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 119.67% of the target price of $12.



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is +4.67 at $45.92, with 2,291,204 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: DraftKings Reports Third Quarter Results and Raises 2020 Revenue Guidance



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +0.37 at $7.36, with 1,717,619 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 81.78% of the target price of $9.



Fisker Inc. (FSR) is +1.76 at $16.77, with 1,231,057 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FSR is in the "strong buy range".



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is +1.6 at $23.75, with 1,039,769 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Vipshop Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.19 at $11.93, with 727,730 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 119.3% of the target price of $10.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.41 at $19.49, with 725,974 shares traded. This represents a 8.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.54 at $119.75, with 610,960 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) is +0.5 at $7.42, with 599,939 shares traded. KNDI's current last sale is 61.83% of the target price of $12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.