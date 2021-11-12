Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 12, 2021 : RLX, MQ, CG, PSFE, GILD, RIVN, MSFT, KO, DOCS, LCID, BEKE, JNJ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 29.66 to 16,062.13. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,059,306 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.84 at $5.33, with 4,982,095 shares traded.RLX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/19/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021.



Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is unchanged at $23.75, with 4,619,789 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MQ is in the "buy range".



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is unchanged at $58.94, with 3,834,929 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CG is in the "buy range".



Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is +0.13 at $4.37, with 2,303,180 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is +0.06 at $67.49, with 2,004,089 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.46. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GILD is in the "buy range".



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +4.48 at $127.47, with 1,960,926 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +1.32 at $333.75, with 1,820,780 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.28. MSFT's current last sale is 92.71% of the target price of $360.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $56.74, with 1,587,663 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. KO's current last sale is 94.57% of the target price of $60.



Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) is -3.88 at $72.81, with 1,363,138 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DOCS is in the "buy range".



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.66 at $44.32, with 1,218,849 shares traded.LCID is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/15/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.22 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -1.58 at $21.76, with 1,133,337 shares traded. BEKE's current last sale is 98.91% of the target price of $22.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is +4.47 at $167.53, with 1,061,054 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JNJ is in the "buy range".

