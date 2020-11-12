Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 12, 2020 : XPEV, JWS, NIO, PDD, LI, AAL, PLTR, GE, CCL, SQQQ, QQQ, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 37.83 to 11,930.76. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,129,980 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.94 at $35.47, with 4,478,118 shares traded. Reuters Reports: BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fossil, Sundial Growers, Nike



Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) is +0.52 at $10.65, with 4,457,337 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.4 at $43.48, with 4,105,792 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/17/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.17 per share, which represents a -33 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +25.54 at $137.00, with 1,701,810 shares traded. Reuters Reports: BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fossil, Sundial Growers, Nike



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +1.52 at $26.49, with 1,508,987 shares traded.LI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/13/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.04 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.1899 at $11.85, with 1,444,959 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 118.5% of the target price of $10.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.38 at $16.34, with 1,172,797 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Airbnb to make IPO filing public next week despite COVID-19 surge



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.13 at $8.76, with 1,152,591 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.48 at $15.73, with 1,112,346 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 112.36% of the target price of $14.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $19.55, with 1,047,196 shares traded. This represents a 8.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.49 at $290.25, with 821,984 shares traded. This represents a 75.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.12 at $119.37, with 820,783 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

