Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 11, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, NIO, SNY, GSK, TSLA, AMZN, XPEV, QQQ, CCL, GFI, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 57.25 to 11,663.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 47,254,289 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.46 at $21.91, with 10,139,285 shares traded. This represents a 34.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.03 at $46.05, with 3,965,986 shares traded. This represents a 63.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.55 at $10.89, with 1,965,868 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 40.48% of the target price of $26.9.



Sanofi (SNY) is -1.005 at $43.31, with 1,802,021 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNY is in the "buy range".



GSK plc (GSK) is -1.39 at $32.08, with 1,742,055 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 84.42% of the target price of $38.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.15 at $188.57, with 1,722,768 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. TSLA's current last sale is 59.61% of the target price of $316.333.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +2.29 at $98.92, with 1,629,296 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.47 at $7.51, with 1,553,260 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 30.04% of the target price of $25.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.79 at $284.54, with 1,092,210 shares traded. This represents a 11.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.42 at $10.20, with 1,090,933 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 110.27% of the target price of $9.25.



Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is -0.53 at $11.46, with 911,044 shares traded. GFI's current last sale is 85.52% of the target price of $13.4.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.25 at $73.02, with 857,021 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.37 per share, which represents a 129 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

