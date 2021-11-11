Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 11, 2021 : PSFE, CGEN, DIDI, SQQQ, SOFI, RIVN, RIDE, LCID, EDU, HMC, PLTR, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 138.25 to 16,123.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,260,428 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is -1.65 at $5.62, with 4,582,903 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PSFE is in the "buy range".



Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is +0.88 at $7.16, with 3,606,888 shares traded.CGEN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/12/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.47 at $9.42, with 3,191,610 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 37.68% of the target price of $25.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.16 at $6.44, with 2,665,196 shares traded. This represents a 6.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +3.34 at $23.76, with 2,102,396 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "strong buy range".



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +6.63 at $107.36, with 1,675,986 shares traded.



Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is +0.8199 at $6.38, with 1,496,328 shares traded. RIDE's current last sale is 127.6% of the target price of $5.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +1.79 at $42.54, with 1,267,585 shares traded.LCID is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/15/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.22 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.07 at $2.10, with 899,166 shares traded.EDU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/16/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2021.



Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (HMC) is +0.03 at $28.73, with 803,990 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HMC is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.55 at $23.07, with 764,528 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 92.28% of the target price of $25.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.25 at $19.61, with 696,681 shares traded. F's current last sale is 115.35% of the target price of $17.

