Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 11, 2020 : FPRX, NIO, ITUB, BABA, AAL, ACB, CCL, GE, SQQQ, AAPL, QQQ, TQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 122.09 to 11,746.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,264,499 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) is +16.46 at $21.80, with 7,024,538 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FPRX is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.4 at $40.15, with 4,169,494 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/17/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.17 per share, which represents a -33 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is -0.12 at $5.27, with 2,072,358 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.25 at $266.79, with 1,714,365 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.64. BABA's current last sale is 78.47% of the target price of $340.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.0701 at $12.31, with 1,669,688 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 123.1% of the target price of $10.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is -1.52 at $6.78, with 1,431,427 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 75.33% of the target price of $9.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.23 at $16.96, with 1,194,038 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 121.14% of the target price of $14.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.19 at $9.17, with 1,154,696 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.74 at $20.30, with 1,121,798 shares traded. This represents a 7.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.57 at $117.54, with 1,000,222 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.41 at $286.83, with 808,230 shares traded. This represents a 73.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +4.81 at $139.30, with 476,075 shares traded. This represents a 331.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.

