Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 11, 2020 : FPRX, NIO, ITUB, BABA, AAL, ACB, CCL, GE, SQQQ, AAPL, QQQ, TQQQ
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 122.09 to 11,746.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,264,499 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) is +16.46 at $21.80, with 7,024,538 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FPRX is in the "buy range".
NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.4 at $40.15, with 4,169,494 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/17/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.17 per share, which represents a -33 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is -0.12 at $5.27, with 2,072,358 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.25 at $266.79, with 1,714,365 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.64. BABA's current last sale is 78.47% of the target price of $340.
American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.0701 at $12.31, with 1,669,688 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 123.1% of the target price of $10.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is -1.52 at $6.78, with 1,431,427 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 75.33% of the target price of $9.
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.23 at $16.96, with 1,194,038 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 121.14% of the target price of $14.
General Electric Company (GE) is +0.19 at $9.17, with 1,154,696 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.74 at $20.30, with 1,121,798 shares traded. This represents a 7.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.57 at $117.54, with 1,000,222 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.41 at $286.83, with 808,230 shares traded. This represents a 73.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +4.81 at $139.30, with 476,075 shares traded. This represents a 331.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 4, 2020 : NIO, QQQ, SQQQ, DRAD, AAPL, UBER, LYFT, TQQQ, XPEV, BABA, NOK, GE
- Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 5, 2020 : NIO, ACB, SQQQ, XPEV, BABA, AAPL, TLRY, QQQ, LI, GM, F, ZNGA
- Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 2, 2020 : NIO, DBVT, ANPC, AAPL, SQQQ, DNKN, XPEV, QQQ, CCL, GE, NCLH, TWTR
- Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 3, 2020 : BBGI, NIO, BABA, ALSK, JAKK, CCL, GE, AAPL, JD, SQQQ, BBD, ITUB