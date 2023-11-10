News & Insights

Pre-Market
SQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 10, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, TTD, U, TSLL, TLT, PLTR, NIO, VALE, BABA, AMC

November 10, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 29.6 to 15,217.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,881,546 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1 at $18.41, with 4,153,018 shares traded. This represents a 12.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.21 at $38.43, with 2,586,467 shares traded. This represents a 138.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.08 at $208.90, with 1,647,165 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 83.56% of the target price of $250.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is -18.21 at $58.60, with 1,325,046 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TTD is in the "buy range".

Unity Software Inc. (U) is -3.44 at $21.80, with 1,161,968 shares traded. U's current last sale is 50.11% of the target price of $43.5.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.11 at $11.54, with 1,047,302 shares traded. This represents a 148.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.8 at $88.30, with 905,465 shares traded. This represents a 7.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.03 at $18.24, with 597,291 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 114% of the target price of $16.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.09 at $7.56, with 483,858 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.34% of the target price of $11.75.

VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.23 at $14.48, with 319,125 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VALE is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.48 at $82.25, with 271,650 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/16/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.86 per share, which represents a 150 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.2502 at $8.46, with 265,029 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.92. AMC's current last sale is 105.75% of the target price of $8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

SQQQ
TQQQ
TSLA
TTD
U
TSLL
TLT
PLTR
NIO
VALE
BABA
AM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.