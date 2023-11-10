Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 10, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, TTD, U, TSLL, TLT, PLTR, NIO, VALE, BABA, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 29.6 to 15,217.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,881,546 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1 at $18.41, with 4,153,018 shares traded. This represents a 12.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.21 at $38.43, with 2,586,467 shares traded. This represents a 138.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.08 at $208.90, with 1,647,165 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 83.56% of the target price of $250.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is -18.21 at $58.60, with 1,325,046 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TTD is in the "buy range".



Unity Software Inc. (U) is -3.44 at $21.80, with 1,161,968 shares traded. U's current last sale is 50.11% of the target price of $43.5.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.11 at $11.54, with 1,047,302 shares traded. This represents a 148.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.8 at $88.30, with 905,465 shares traded. This represents a 7.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.03 at $18.24, with 597,291 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 114% of the target price of $16.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.09 at $7.56, with 483,858 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.34% of the target price of $11.75.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.23 at $14.48, with 319,125 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VALE is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.48 at $82.25, with 271,650 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/16/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.86 per share, which represents a 150 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.2502 at $8.46, with 265,029 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.92. AMC's current last sale is 105.75% of the target price of $8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.