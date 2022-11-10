Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 10, 2022 : TQQQ, NIO, SQQQ, TSLA, GFI, XPEV, CANO, AMZN, QQQ, AZN, CPNG, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 412 to 11,209.55. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 40,218,722 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.21 at $17.81, with 5,641,372 shares traded. This represents a 9.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.45 at $9.70, with 3,329,215 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 36.06% of the target price of $26.9.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.77 at $59.60, with 2,788,458 shares traded. This represents a 111.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.61 at $174.98, with 2,277,812 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is -0.45 at $10.47, with 1,251,876 shares traded. GFI's current last sale is 80.54% of the target price of $13.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.38 at $7.05, with 1,090,637 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 28.2% of the target price of $25.



Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) is -0.94 at $2.40, with 839,029 shares traded. CANO's current last sale is 32% of the target price of $7.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.66 at $86.80, with 830,578 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.2 at $264.52, with 806,963 shares traded. This represents a 4.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is +2.82 at $63.87, with 543,273 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Box’s Newly Added Risk Factors



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is +1.71 at $18.00, with 486,738 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.81 at $65.65, with 484,286 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.37 per share, which represents a 129 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.