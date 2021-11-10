Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 10, 2021 : SQQQ, PLTR, LCID, F, EVGO, IONQ, TSLA, NVDA, NIO, LAZR, IPOF, CPTK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -117.48 to 16,102.46. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,529,789 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.09 at $6.40, with 3,095,061 shares traded. This represents a 5.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.54 at $23.71, with 2,241,618 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 94.84% of the target price of $25.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -1.92 at $42.86, with 1,702,568 shares traded.LCID is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/15/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.15 at $19.97, with 1,302,126 shares traded. F's current last sale is 117.47% of the target price of $17.



EVgo Inc. (EVGO) is -0.57 at $14.23, with 1,275,436 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EVGO is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.91 at $20.62, with 1,044,502 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -5.73 at $1,017.77, with 1,040,018 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. TSLA's current last sale is 127.22% of the target price of $800.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -10.9701 at $295.60, with 915,291 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/17/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.95 per share, which represents a 60 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.56 at $40.08, with 911,219 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) is +0.08 at $20.20, with 827,248 shares traded.LAZR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/11/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) is +0.03 at $10.68, with 581,042 shares traded.



Crown PropTech Acquisitions (CPTK) is +0.08 at $9.86, with 528,566 shares traded.

