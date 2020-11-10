Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 10, 2020 : AAL, CCL, ACB, NIO, AMC, SQQQ, QQQ, PFE, AAPL, GE, VOD, TLRY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -163.33 to 11,667.06. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 52,090,567 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.08 at $13.12, with 5,140,287 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 131.2% of the target price of $10.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.9 at $20.15, with 4,294,805 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 143.93% of the target price of $14.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is -1.4702 at $9.74, with 2,956,331 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 115.91% of the target price of $8.403.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.11 at $44.13, with 2,909,768 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/17/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.17 per share, which represents a -33 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.32 at $4.09, with 2,709,710 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.87. AMC's current last sale is 116.86% of the target price of $3.5.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.9 at $20.88, with 2,547,795 shares traded. This represents a 10.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.32 at $284.27, with 2,463,860 shares traded. This represents a 72.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +1.4 at $40.60, with 2,179,125 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 100.25% of the target price of $40.5.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.2 at $115.12, with 1,998,199 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

General Electric Company (GE) is +0.16 at $8.88, with 1,405,185 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is +0.45 at $15.34, with 1,089,165 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VOD is in the "buy range".

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is -0.85 at $9.25, with 1,052,404 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 124.16% of the target price of $7.45.

