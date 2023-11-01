Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 1, 2023 : CLLS, KVUE, INTC, SQQQ, TQQQ, AMD, F, AMZN, NIO, W, PAYC, NCLH

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -7.18 to 14,402.6. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,711,476 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) is +1.65 at $2.62, with 15,149,332 shares traded.CLLS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.36 per share, which represents a -63 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.02 at $18.62, with 4,190,387 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.19 at $36.31, with 3,463,578 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 95.55% of the target price of $38.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.22 at $21.92, with 1,835,345 shares traded. This represents a 33.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.3 at $32.48, with 1,781,906 shares traded. This represents a 101.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -1.08 at $97.42, with 951,774 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.08 at $9.83, with 821,158 shares traded. F's current last sale is 70.21% of the target price of $14.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.27 at $132.82, with 820,344 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0803 at $7.38, with 790,573 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 62.81% of the target price of $11.75.



Wayfair Inc. (W) is -5.63 at $36.98, with 613,842 shares traded. W's current last sale is 44.55% of the target price of $83.



Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is -93.72 at $151.25, with 476,162 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PAYC is in the "buy range".



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -0.3 at $13.30, with 438,221 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 70% of the target price of $19.

