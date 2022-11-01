Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 1, 2022 : TQQQ, SOFI, ATCO, UBER, UBX, NIO, SQQQ, XPEV, LI, CCL, META, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 145.62 to 11,551.19. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,177,957 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.83 at $21.78, with 7,550,453 shares traded. This represents a 33.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.92 at $6.36, with 7,358,870 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is +0.53 at $15.32, with 6,657,436 shares traded. ATCO's current last sale is 98.84% of the target price of $15.5.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +2.88 at $29.45, with 3,085,297 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy



Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) is +0.46 at $3.32, with 2,918,842 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBX is in the "strong buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.75 at $10.42, with 2,783,504 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 33.29% of the target price of $31.3.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.0701 at $49.83, with 2,630,959 shares traded. This represents a 77.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.44 at $7.06, with 2,600,260 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 25.33% of the target price of $27.87.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +1.45 at $15.07, with 935,337 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 39.14% of the target price of $38.5.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.34 at $9.40, with 916,198 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 101.62% of the target price of $9.25.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +1.44 at $94.60, with 844,506 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.07 at $67.65, with 821,673 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

