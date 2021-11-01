Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 1, 2021 : LCID, ORPH, NIO, SQQQ, TSLA, F, XPEV, BKKT, AAPL, IONQ, PROG, CS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 35.6 to 15,886.07. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,539,508 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +2.89 at $39.88, with 6,759,881 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".



Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is +0.54 at $4.43, with 3,554,230 shares traded. ORPH's current last sale is 443% of the target price of $1.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.36 at $38.05, with 2,556,931 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.06 at $6.73, with 1,959,907 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +30.0684 at $1,144.07, with 1,016,974 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.26 at $17.34, with 754,183 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +2.1 at $48.73, with 717,337 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is -3.45 at $39.07, with 676,475 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2 at $149.60, with 627,714 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.28 at $16.32, with 621,295 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "strong buy range".



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is +0.03 at $3.63, with 607,732 shares traded.PROG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/8/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.47 per share, which represents a -101 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is +0.55 at $10.86, with 507,029 shares traded.CS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.15 per share, which represents a 24 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

