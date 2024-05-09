Pre-Market Most Active for May 9, 2024 : CTMX, RBLX, SQQQ, WBD, TSLL, NIO, TQQQ, ARM, MPW, XPEV, AMC, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 11.34 to 18,096.35. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,663,804 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) is -1.24 at $2.95, with 5,039,930 shares traded. CTMX's current last sale is 94.4% of the target price of $3.125.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -11.43 at $27.60, with 3,970,843 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.05 at $10.79, with 3,960,594 shares traded. This represents a 7.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is -0.3 at $7.50, with 1,675,992 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 62.5% of the target price of $12.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1 at $7.42, with 1,138,301 shares traded. This represents a 50.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.11 at $5.33, with 1,032,359 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 85.28% of the target price of $6.25.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.22 at $58.23, with 898,788 shares traded. This represents a 109.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Arm Holdings plc (ARM) is -7.02 at $99.05, with 668,457 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARM is in the "buy range".



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is -0.24 at $4.22, with 419,960 shares traded. MPW's current last sale is 84.4% of the target price of $5.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.26 at $8.15, with 388,264 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 50.62% of the target price of $16.1.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.14 at $3.05, with 381,492 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 53.04% of the target price of $5.75.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.14 at $21.42, with 350,974 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 93.13% of the target price of $23.

