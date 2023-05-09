News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for May 9, 2023 : PLTR, PACW, TQQQ, SQQQ, PYPL, LCID, FSR, TSLA, RRAC, NIO, SPCE, CVNA

May 09, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -59.84 to 13,231.8. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,356,326 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.2 at $8.94, with 6,787,862 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 111.75% of the target price of $8.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is -0.5488 at $5.42, with 3,297,886 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 38.72% of the target price of $14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.39 at $28.05, with 2,191,054 shares traded. This represents a 74.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.3904 at $29.03, with 1,982,797 shares traded. This represents a 1.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is -5.205 at $70.32, with 1,290,134 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.13. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.77 at $6.94, with 1,251,495 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LCID is 9.976941; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) is -0.98 at $5.64, with 734,841 shares traded. FSR's current last sale is 43.38% of the target price of $13.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.75 at $170.04, with 717,042 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 85.02% of the target price of $200.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (RRAC) is +0.03 at $10.53, with 500,000 shares traded.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.17 at $8.10, with 340,551 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.05 at $4.13, with 311,793 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 103.25% of the target price of $4.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -0.5 at $10.80, with 306,518 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.63. CVNA's current last sale is 108% of the target price of $10.

