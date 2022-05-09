Pre-Market Most Active for May 9, 2022 : PLTR, TQQQ, RIVN, SQQQ, QQQ, AAPL, NIO, UBS, F, TSLA, LYG, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -242.09 to 12,451.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,284,360 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -1.43 at $8.05, with 7,207,535 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Palantir Bags $43M Contract from Space Systems Command



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.43 at $32.18, with 6,093,695 shares traded. This represents a -2.78% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -5.34 at $23.45, with 5,237,696 shares traded.RIVN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/11/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.5 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +3.44 at $53.25, with 4,009,312 shares traded. This represents a 89.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -6.96 at $302.29, with 2,619,366 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -3.92 at $153.36, with 1,405,698 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.6901 at $14.23, with 1,322,893 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.08 at $17.06, with 1,194,547 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.39 at $13.82, with 1,072,844 shares traded. F's current last sale is 76.78% of the target price of $18.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -40.4 at $825.25, with 791,307 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.08. TSLA's current last sale is 82.53% of the target price of $1000.



Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) is -0.04 at $2.07, with 737,293 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 73.93% of the target price of $2.8.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.4001 at $15.52, with 448,136 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 70.55% of the target price of $22.

