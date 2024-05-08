News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for May 8, 2024 : SQQQ, TSLL, UBER, TSLA, SHOP, NIO, RPTX, TEVA, PLTR, TQQQ, RIVN, SNAP

May 08, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -108.45 to 17,983. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,848,036 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.16 at $10.88, with 3,924,076 shares traded. This represents a 8.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.52 at $7.26, with 3,661,270 shares traded. This represents a 46.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -5.66 at $64.77, with 3,333,327 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -6.0316 at $171.78, with 2,805,668 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 99.58% of the target price of $172.5.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is -14.35 at $62.70, with 2,457,786 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.08. SHOP's current last sale is 75.54% of the target price of $83.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.2599 at $5.25, with 1,984,549 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84% of the target price of $6.25.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) is +0.67 at $3.95, with 1,720,353 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RPTX is in the "buy range".

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is +0.82 at $14.77, with 1,386,862 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TEVA is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.13 at $21.53, with 1,295,159 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 107.65% of the target price of $20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.88 at $57.68, with 1,221,026 shares traded. This represents a 107.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.81 at $9.44, with 1,053,705 shares traded. RIVN's current last sale is 55.53% of the target price of $17.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.69 at $16.45, with 831,083 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.15. SNAP's current last sale is 109.67% of the target price of $15.

