Pre-Market Most Active for May 8, 2023 : PACW, TSLA, TQQQ, SQQQ, CTLT, PLTR, WAL, DCP, ZGN, ARGO, EMB, IQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -15.98 to 13,243.15. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,724,355 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is +2.05 at $7.81, with 11,396,263 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 52.07% of the target price of $15.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.57 at $173.63, with 1,856,461 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 86.82% of the target price of $200.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.03 at $28.18, with 1,784,573 shares traded. This represents a 75.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.06 at $28.90, with 1,467,584 shares traded. This represents a 1.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) is -12.73 at $35.02, with 1,117,090 shares traded.CTLT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.51 per share, which represents a 100 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.34 at $7.75, with 1,092,681 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Markets Opens



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is +3.5 at $30.66, with 1,076,817 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WAL is in the "buy range".



DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is unchanged at $41.49, with 873,346 shares traded. DCP's current last sale is 99.38% of the target price of $41.75.



Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) is -0.35 at $12.50, with 864,995 shares traded. ZGN's current last sale is 92.59% of the target price of $13.5.



Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) is unchanged at $29.40, with 833,600 shares traded. ARGO's current last sale is 103.16% of the target price of $28.5.



iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) is unchanged at $85.39, with 625,119 shares traded. This represents a 11.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.04 at $6.05, with 592,692 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IQ is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.