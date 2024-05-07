News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for May 7, 2024 : ESPR, PLTR, LPL, RIVN, TSLL, SQQQ, DIS, NIO, TSLA, TQQQ, HIMS, JMIA

May 07, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -27.61 to 18,065.96. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 50,744,243 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is +0.17 at $2.29, with 8,748,050 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ESPR is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -2.84 at $22.37, with 7,181,035 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 111.85% of the target price of $20.

LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) is -0.08 at $4.17, with 5,244,067 shares traded. LPL's current last sale is 122.65% of the target price of $3.4.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.74 at $11.07, with 3,343,823 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Report: Rivian Raises Vehicle Prices by up to 20%; Shares Sink 8.4%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.32 at $8.11, with 2,343,009 shares traded. This represents a 64.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.07 at $10.77, with 2,112,304 shares traded. This represents a 7.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -6.045 at $110.43, with 1,819,742 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Disney+ to Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Offering

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.15 at $5.54, with 1,783,841 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88.64% of the target price of $6.25.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.43 at $181.33, with 1,533,167 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 105.12% of the target price of $172.5.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2712 at $58.29, with 1,081,590 shares traded. This represents a 109.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +1.4547 at $13.10, with 609,827 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HIMS is in the "buy range".

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is +0.74 at $6.21, with 465,585 shares traded. JMIA's current last sale is 155.25% of the target price of $4.

