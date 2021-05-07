Pre-Market Most Active for May 7, 2021 : TLRY, CCXI, NOK, SQQQ, BSX, DKNG, AUPH, PLTR, PTON, AMC, AHT, SOS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 170.29 to 13,784.02. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 15,808,497 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +1.07 at $15.22, with 1,581,381 shares traded.TLRY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.1 per share, which represents a -49 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) is -14.09 at $13.40, with 1,253,933 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CCXI is 8.918783; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.16 at $5.03, with 1,181,128 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 88.25% of the target price of $5.7.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.13 at $11.39, with 914,089 shares traded. This represents a 9.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $43.04, with 862,642 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is +0.86 at $52.75, with 858,774 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World



Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) is -1.34 at $11.00, with 613,913 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AUPH is 8.613919; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.09 at $20.00, with 511,121 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/11/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is +4.73 at $88.51, with 426,897 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PTON is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.19 at $9.19, with 392,038 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 229.75% of the target price of $4.



Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is -0.07 at $2.45, with 347,619 shares traded. AHT's current last sale is 81.67% of the target price of $3.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.02 at $3.98, with 266,844 shares traded.

