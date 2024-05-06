Pre-Market Most Active for May 6, 2024 : XBP, SQQQ, PLTR, MPW, NIO, TJX, UBER, AAPL, TSLL, QGEN, TQQQ, IBIT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 71.41 to 17,962.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,690,391 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (XBP) is +2.5 at $4.62, with 13,895,914 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.12 at $10.96, with 2,851,289 shares traded. This represents a 9.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.97 at $24.30, with 2,454,477 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Markets Opens



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is -0.67 at $4.20, with 2,009,532 shares traded.MPW is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/9/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.25 per share, which represents a 37 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.18 at $5.75, with 1,894,991 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 92% of the target price of $6.25.



TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is +0.9394 at $96.05, with 1,586,298 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TJX is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +1.37 at $70.60, with 1,553,627 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.32. UBER is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/8/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.21 per share, which represents a -8 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.7 at $182.68, with 1,355,668 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1588 at $8.27, with 1,344,793 shares traded. This represents a 67.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) is -0.093 at $42.89, with 1,300,000 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QGEN is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.61 at $57.31, with 1,241,386 shares traded. This represents a 118.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is +1.1 at $36.50, with 1,047,153 shares traded. This represents a 65.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.