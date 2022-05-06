Pre-Market Most Active for May 6, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, AMD, DKNG, DADA, FUBO, QQQ, BSX, NIO, SPCE, UAA, KO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -7.6 to 12,842.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,513,252 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.44 at $35.42, with 3,214,839 shares traded. This represents a 2.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.67 at $48.62, with 2,868,374 shares traded. This represents a 72.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.28 at $93.59, with 1,792,404 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is +0.76 at $15.20, with 1,416,712 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.64. Smarter Analyst Reports: DraftKings, NFLPA to Launch Gamified NFT; Shares Rise 2%



Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is unchanged at $7.60, with 1,318,410 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DADA is in the "buy range".



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is -0.8599 at $3.26, with 1,222,230 shares traded. FUBO's current last sale is 27.17% of the target price of $12.001.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.1 at $311.90, with 1,220,701 shares traded. This represents a .74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -0.4 at $41.63, with 932,390 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.45. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.15 at $15.53, with 885,386 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -0.36 at $7.14, with 381,360 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 47.6% of the target price of $15.



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is -2.58 at $11.71, with 366,594 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UAA is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $64.51, with 360,443 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.