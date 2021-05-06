Pre-Market Most Active for May 6, 2021 : VIAC, RKT, SQQQ, PFE, SOS, MRNA, EDU, QQQ, AAL, TSLA, NIO, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -6.66 to 13,496.71. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,247,216 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is +0.82 at $39.92, with 1,503,874 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: BET to Air “COVID-19 Vaccine and the Black Community A Tyler Perry Special” Premiering Thursday, January 28 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is -2.86 at $19.94, with 1,173,031 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 81.39% of the target price of $24.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.03 at $11.81, with 1,043,855 shares traded. This represents a 13.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -1.04 at $38.54, with 1,013,557 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.9. PFE's current last sale is 95.16% of the target price of $40.5.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.21 at $4.48, with 879,991 shares traded.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is -14.95 at $147.89, with 770,968 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is -0.1884 at $14.31, with 604,892 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EDU is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.19 at $328.84, with 594,066 shares traded. This represents a 52.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.16 at $21.41, with 543,493 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-2.38. AAL's current last sale is 152.93% of the target price of $14.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +6.9671 at $677.91, with 526,331 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 95.14% of the target price of $712.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.22 at $37.49, with 467,819 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 62.48% of the target price of $60.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.26 at $9.43, with 413,453 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program

